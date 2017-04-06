Quantcast
Lack of ADA accommodation request may not matter (access required)

Lack of ADA accommodation request may not matter (access required)

By: Charlotte Hodde April 6, 2017 0

Two recent appellate court decisions remind employers to be vigilant about employees who may not be asking for a disability accommodation, but who are nevertheless owed one by law. An engineer for a gun manufacturer did not have a lot of physical work in his job; he mostly attended meetings and managed people. But his back ...

