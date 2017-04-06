Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop eyes the Treasure Valley

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, the Las Vegas-based fast-casual chain, is looking at downtown Boise and the Eagle Road area in Meridian as locations for a first Idaho store, targeted for a third quarter 2018 opening, the franchisee said.

Ken Cassas and Anthony Reviglio are Reno-based new franchise holders with Capriotti’s who are planning to open their first store in Reno in September.

“Originally, I wanted to move directly into Boise before Reno,” Reviglio said. “I didn’t think I could get into the Reno market.”

Another franchisee already has three Reno Capriotti’s, but Capriotti’s management told Cassas and Reviglio there was room for more stores in Reno and they should get started in their hometown first.

Capriotti’s specializes in sub sandwiches, especially in-house, slow-roasted turkey, and also has soups and salads.

Both the Reno duo and Capriotti’s independently had eyes on Boise in the past year. Capriotti’s presently has 103 stores in 13 states and Washington, D.C., with 36 of them in the Las Vegas metro, said David Bloom, Capriotti’s chief development officer.

Capriotti’s has stores in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona but not farther north. The Treasure Valley store is expected to open before any in Oregon and Washington, where Capriotti’s is also looking.

Capriotti’s joins other national restaurant chains that in the past year or so have committed to Idaho before Oregon and Washington, a recent shift from Idaho being the 47th or higher state and following Oregon and Washington to get a national brand.

“You’re just talking about Portland and Seattle,” Bloom said. “Both are very expensive and pretty tight (with available real estate). Boise has really good sites. You can find them and they are available. Portland and Seattle also has higher minimum wages than other cities.

“Boise’s become a really good town. It’s growing well,” Bloom continued. “It’s relatively close (to Las Vegas). Even though we are new to the market, people in Boise come to Las Vegas. There is some brand awareness already in the (Boise) market.”

The Reno duo taps into different metrics to find favor in Boise.

“I love Boise,” Reviglio said. “It’s very similar to Reno, minus the casinos. I like the smaller-town aspect Boise has but it has big city amenities. I’ve been to Boise several times the last couple years visiting family and friends. It’s potentially a great market.”

Whether downtown Boise or Eagle Road, Reviglio is leaning toward building a stand-alone building. Within 18 to 30 months, he wants to have two Capriotti’s open in Treasure Valley. He has a franchise agreement for five stores in Reno and Idaho. Twin Falls is a possibility, Reviglio said.

Wright Brothers will be the general contractor in Boise. An architect has not been selected, he said.

The Boise store comes in the first two years of Capriotti’s wide expansion expected to increase the store count to 500 by 2025, Bloom said.



The company was founded in Delaware in 1976 but company founder Lois Margolet moved to Las Vegas brought along the Capriotti’s headquarters in 1990. The current owners acquired Capriotti’s eight years ago and entered the current aggressive expansion mode two years ago, Bloom said.

Capriotti’s added Oklahoma and Illinois in 2016 and opened a first Indiana store in March. The first Tennessee store is opening in the coming months.

Along with free-standing stores, Capriotti’s is in seven Las Vegas casinos and at some airports and convention centers.