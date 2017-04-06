Paul L. Arrington is the new director for Idaho Water Users Association

Paul L. Arrington of Twin Falls has been named the new executive director for the Idaho Water Users Association and will start in his new role on May 1.

Arrington has a position with Barker Rosholt & Simpson, LLP where his practice has focused largely on water and natural resource issues in Idaho and throughout the United States. He graduated from Boise State University in 2002 with a BS in human resource management. He graduated in 2005 from the Gonzaga University School of Law and joined Barker Rosholt & Simpson later that year. He is a frequent speaker on various topics relating to water law and other environmental issues including IWUA conferences, workshops and luncheons.

Arrington replaces Norm Semanko, who has served as executive director & general counsel since 2000 and who recently accepted a position as a partner with the Boise-based law firm of Moffatt Thomas.