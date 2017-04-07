Quantcast
A lifestyle project for the cannabis crowd

By: Chuck Slothower April 7, 2017

Portland, Ore. may be about to see what the next generation of marijuana facilities looks like. A group of entrepreneurs is proposing to build an indoor and outdoor marijuana growing facility, a retail storefront, a research and development building and a bed-and-breakfast on what is now a 3-acre auto-wrecking yard in North Portland. “The idea out there ...

