Portland, Ore. may be about to see what the next generation of marijuana facilities looks like. A group of entrepreneurs is proposing to build an indoor and outdoor marijuana growing facility, a retail storefront, a research and development building and a bed-and-breakfast on what is now a 3-acre auto-wrecking yard in North Portland. “The idea out there ...