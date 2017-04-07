Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Design elements for Bannock at St. Luke’s could allow for cars (access required)

Design elements for Bannock at St. Luke’s could allow for cars (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 7, 2017 0

The new Bannock plaza in front of St. Luke’s Medical Center in downtown Boise will be designed to allow for potential motorized vehicle travel. Actually allowing cars back on Bannock Street at St. Luke's will be a discussion for future years. Two days of discussion and a six-hour design charrette April 6 involved about a dozen people ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo