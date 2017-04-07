Kandi Rudd joins Junior Achievement’s eastern Idaho regional board

Kandi Rudd has joined the Junior Achievement of Idaho’s Eastern Idaho regional board of directors. She is the regional manager for the Idaho Department of Labor Region V Office, overseeing the Blackfoot, Pocatello and Soda Springs offices.

Prior to joining the Department of Labor, Rudd served in the Idaho State University Human Resources Department. She holds a BA in secondary education and a BA in art from Idaho State University.

Rudd serves on the board of Bannock Development Corporation, Four County Alliance of Southeast Idaho (an economic development organization responsible for recruiting companies to Caribou, Bear Lake, Oneida and Franklin counties), ISU’s College of Technology Advisory Board, ISU’s Center for New Directions advisory board, and the ISU College of Technology-General Education advisory board, where she also served as chair of the board.

