The family owned, Garden City-based Nelson’s RV has been sold to Camping World. The sale closed April 6 and the Nelson’s website immediately made the transition to Camping World, which claims to be the nation’s largest RV dealer. Nelson’s RV President Tom Nelson said in a news release that he and his son, Tyler Nelson, who ...