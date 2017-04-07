Quantcast
The Bristol Company leased space at 1117 E. Winding Creek in Eagle.  Holly Chetwood and Patrick Shalz, SIOR, of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.  Wayne Slaughter of The Bristol Company represented himself. Star Technologies leased 1,317 square feet of in the Eagle Crest Building, 5418 N. Eagle Road, Suite 180, in Boise. Bob Mitchell of ...

