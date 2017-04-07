Quantcast
April 7, 2017

Meridian-based T-O Engineers Inc. has acquired Boise-based Pharmer Engineering. Pharmer Engineering, established in 2003, has 10 employees and specializes in water and wastewater treatment systems for municipal, private and industrial clients throughout the Treasure Valley and across North America. T-O Engineers is a full-service planning and engineering firm with 70 employees and offices in Meridian, Nampa, Coeur ...

