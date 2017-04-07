Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Meridian-based T-O Engineers Inc. has acquired Boise-based Pharmer Engineering. Pharmer Engineering, established in 2003, has 10 employees and specializes in water and wastewater treatment systems for municipal, private and industrial clients throughout the Treasure Valley and across North America. T-O Engineers is a full-service planning and engineering firm with 70 employees and offices in Meridian, Nampa, Coeur ...