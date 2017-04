Catherine Riddle honored as one of IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year

Catherine Riddle, a radiochemistry research scientist at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, was one of 50 women honored March 9 at IBR’s Women of the Year event at the Boise Centre East.

Riddle has mentored thousands of K-12 students in STEM over the last decade and offers workshops and presentations for young people. She’s also won many ribbons for her photography at the eastern Idaho State Fair.