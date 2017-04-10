Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A harsh winter, the 1.4 inches of rain on March 30, and a tight construction labor market have pushed the long-announced June opening for the 10-story Residence Inn in downtown Boise to July or possibly August, the developer said. The largest of the four downtown hotel projects underway this year, the 185-room Residence Inn started construction ...