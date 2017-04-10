Quantcast
Downtown Boise Residence Inn opening delayed at least to July (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 10, 2017 0

A harsh winter, the 1.4 inches of rain on March 30, and a tight construction labor market have pushed the long-announced June opening for the 10-story Residence Inn in downtown Boise to July or possibly August, the developer said. The largest of the four downtown hotel projects underway this year, the 185-room Residence Inn started construction ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

