Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Kissler, May are newest associates at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific

Kissler, May are newest associates at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific

By: IBR Staff April 10, 2017 0

Julie Kissler

Julie Kissler

Michael May

Michael May

Retail specialist Julie Kissler and office specialist Michael May have joined Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors in Boise.

Kissler will specialize in landlord representation in the sale and leasing of retail properties. Kissler holds a degree in general business administration and a minor in marketing and advertising from Boise State University.

May will be specializing in landlord and tenant representation in the sale and leasing of office properties. He recently moved to the Boise area from Jackson Hole,  where he worked with Sotheby’s International Realty, shifting his career to commercial real estate.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo