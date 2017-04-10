Kissler, May are newest associates at Cushman & Wakefield Pacific

Retail specialist Julie Kissler and office specialist Michael May have joined Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors in Boise.

Kissler will specialize in landlord representation in the sale and leasing of retail properties. Kissler holds a degree in general business administration and a minor in marketing and advertising from Boise State University.

May will be specializing in landlord and tenant representation in the sale and leasing of office properties. He recently moved to the Boise area from Jackson Hole, where he worked with Sotheby’s International Realty, shifting his career to commercial real estate.