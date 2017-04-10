New superintendent for Twin Falls School District

The Twin Falls School District board has selected Brady Dickinson as superintendent for the coming school year.

Dickinson is now the director of operations and educational technology for the district. He has overseen the construction of three new schools, as well as renovations and additions district-wide. Dickinson joined the district in 1995 after working as a social studies teacher at Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls. Previously he was athletic director and then principal at Robert Stuart Middle School, and became the first principal of Canyon Ridge High School when the school opened in 2009.

The Idaho School Boards Association assisted the board with the national search for a superintendent, and three finalists were introduced to the community.

Superintendent Wiley Dobbs is retiring August 31. Dickinson starts his new job July 1.