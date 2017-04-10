Quantcast
This year's college grads will be stepping into the hottest market in a decade

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 10, 2017 0

College graduates from Idaho and around the country have a better chance of being hired and of earning higher wages than any graduate over the last decade, according to a new report by the Idaho Department of Labor. The report draws from a Michigan State University survey of 4,350 U.S. employers. More than 90 percent of the employers rated ...

