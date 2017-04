Blogger, artist, writer and architectural historian Amy Pence-Brown and her husband Eric Brown joined hundreds of other guests on March 9 at IBR’s Women of the Year awards at the Boise Centre East.

Pence-Brown, of Boise, is founder of the Boise Rad Fat Collective, a Facebook group with more than 1,400 members that aims to help people accept their body shape and size. She was one of 50 women honored at the event.