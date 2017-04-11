Quantcast
Caldwell starts construction on Indian Creek Plaza (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 11, 2017 0

Caldwell began construction April 10 on its Indian Creek Plaza downtown revitalization. The project should be ready for winter use before the end of the year. Indian Creek Plaza will serve as a setting for outdoor ice skating setting in winter, and as a plaza, splash pad, concert and event venue in summer. The $6.5 million project ...

