Four candidates have filed to fill two seats on the Greater Boise Auditorium District Board of Directors in the May 16 elections. Incumbents Judy Peavey-Derr and Hy Kloc seek reelection to new six-year terms and challengers Kristin Muchow and Scott Mecham will try to fill those seats. GBAD is a non-partisan board without primaries. The top two ...