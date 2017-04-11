Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Looks like no second Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s is on the horizon (access required)

Looks like no second Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s is on the horizon (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 11, 2017 0

The trail to a second Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s in the Treasure Valley has gone cold for the time being. Ever since the two iconic, upscale grocers arrived in downtown Boise in November 2012 and February 2014, there has been talk of expansion by one or both. The Whole Foods manager in Boise two years ago ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo