Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The trail to a second Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s in the Treasure Valley has gone cold for the time being. Ever since the two iconic, upscale grocers arrived in downtown Boise in November 2012 and February 2014, there has been talk of expansion by one or both. The Whole Foods manager in Boise two years ago ...