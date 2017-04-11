Otter vetoes invasive species bill

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed one of the Legislature’s attempts to keep quagga and zebra mussels out of Idaho, but encouraged groups to continue to work on the issue.

Quagga and zebra mussels are invasive aquatic species introduced to the United States from the Black Sea in the 1980s. They have surfaced in lakes and rivers in most states and have proven nearly impossible to eradicate.

Idaho hasn’t found any contaminated waterways yet, but the neighboring states of Utah, Nevada and Montana have. If the mussels make it into Idaho, they will cost the state about $100 million a year because of how quickly they spread and their ability to clog needed infrastructure such as water pipes and dams, according to agricultural and other groups.

The Legislature passed several bills this year to better protect Idaho against the mussels, including creating new boat check stations, increasing out-of-state boat fees and creating a new position within the governor’s office that would weigh in on invasive species policy.

Otter vetoed the bill that would have created the new administrative position, but issued an executive order to maintain an existing task force studying invasive species.

Several agricultural groups representing food producers, alfalfa, seeds, onions and grass interests lobbied in favor of the bill that Otter vetoed because of the threat that the mussels pose to irrigation systems in Idaho.

Environmental groups such as the Idaho Conservation League have said they are disappointed in the governor’s decision to veto the bill, but are happy that Idaho still took some action to protect itself from the spread of mussels this year.