Rocky Boisvert promoted to regional sales manager at Western Aircraft

Rocky Boisvert has been promoted to regional sales manager at Western Aircraft, a Greenwich AeroGroup company.

Boisvert joined Western Aircraft in 2006 as a maintenance tech 1 and was promoted several times with his most recent role the last six years as Falcon job lead. In his new role, he will be handling the MRO sales responsibilities for jet aircraft in the western United States and Canada.

Before joining Western Aircraft, he spent two years working as an aircraft technician at Key Lime Air, and prior to that worked for the Aircraft Services group at Western Aircraft performing scheduling and aircraft towing.

Boisvert holds an associate’s degree in occupational studies, airframe and powerplant from Westwood College of Aviation Technology. He is certified to perform maintenance work on a wide variety of aircraft and engine products and has led numerous heavy inspections at Western Aircraft, including C checks on Falcon 7X/900/2000/50 aircraft as well as Pilatus PC-12 inspections.