Sue Wigdorski to take top job at Idaho teacher’s union

Sue Wigdorski has been named executive director of the Idaho Education Association, the advocacy group for Idaho’s public school teachers.

Wigdorski has been serving as interim executive director since January, and had been the IEA’s associate executive director since 2010. The announcement was made after a national search.

Wigdorski first joined the IEA staff in 1995 as the director of school innovation, and served as a region director in the Treasure Valley from 2000 until her promotion to associate executive director in 2010. She taught English and worked with at-risk students at Nampa High School from 1988-93. Wigdorski has a bachelor’s degree from Whitworth College in Spokane and will receive a master’s degree in adult organizational learning and leadership from the University of Idaho this spring.

Wigdorski replaces Robin Nettinga, who retired in December.