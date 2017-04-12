Quantcast
Bogus Basin recreation plans take shape (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 12, 2017 0

The day after skiing closes at Bogus Basin on April 16, snow will be cleared away at the base so the resort can start building the recreation area’s first full-fledged summer fun zone, complete with a mountain roller coaster. “This is the first time in history that we pray that the snow goes away,” said Susan ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

