Drake Cooper adds producer, buyer and engagement specialist

Elisia Schrauth, Maddy Mendiola and Britton Hennessy have joined Drake Cooper, a design firm in downtown Boise.

As a producer, Schrauth will keep her eyes on all the moving parts of a project from beginning to end making sure everything gets done on time and on budget. She has five years of combined agency experience in San Francisco and in Boise. Outside of the agency world, Schrauth also managed marketing and client accounts at Auction Frogs, supporting an array of nonprofit clients in their fundraising efforts.

Mendiola is a media buyer, with expertise in social media, mass media, and online advertising. She buys TV, radio, print, and social media while negotiating rates and trafficking assets to vendors. Mendiola graduated from the University of Colorado-

Boulder in May 2016 with a degree in communications.

Hennessy joins Drake Cooper as an engagement specialist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and design from Azusa Pacific University in southern California. He began as an intern in Drake Cooper’s Backstage Pass program.