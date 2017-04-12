Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The third annual Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge impressed participants this year by featuring better teams and judges. Boise State University's College of Innovation and Design and Zions Bank have partnered to host The Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge each of the last three years. The challenge is a venture competition where teams of students from Idaho universities and colleges compete for ...