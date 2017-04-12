Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge gains ground in its third year (access required)

Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge gains ground in its third year (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 12, 2017 0

The third annual Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge impressed participants this year by featuring better teams and judges. Boise State University's College of Innovation and Design and Zions Bank have partnered to host The Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge each of the last three years. The challenge is a venture competition where teams of students from Idaho universities and colleges compete for ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo