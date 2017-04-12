Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter killed the 2017 Legislature's last chance to lower taxes by vetoing a bill exempting groceries from sales tax April 11. Although several lawmakers called lowering taxes a priority, the Legislature did not pass many bills this year to reduce Idaho's tax burden. Bills to reduce Idaho's income and unemployment insurance tax rates ...