Roseburg, Ore.,-based Umpqua Bank is moving its downtown Boise branch from Main Street to the longtime Bank of America building at Front Street and Capitol Boulevard. The new Umpqua location will open April 24 as the bank’s largest Idaho location among its 10 branches. Umpqua will fill most of the two-story, 18,465-square-foot structure, but 4,500 square ...