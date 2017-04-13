Quantcast
BoDo is for sale (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 13, 2017 0

BoDo is for sale for $30 million. Colliers International has listed the downtown Boise commercial complex at Eighth and Broad Streets. It includes three structures that amount to 118,977 square feet. Offers are due by April 28. Colliers is a BoDo tenant, as are P.F. Chang’s, Idaho Trust Bank and Urban Outfitters. Ann Taylor Loft, Office Depot ...

