Boise Regional Realtors awards gala
April 14, 2017
Katrina Wehr, BRR’s 2017 President, Keller Williams Realty Boise; Pam Grove, 2017 recipient of the Darlene Manning Humanitarian Award, Silvercreek Realty Group; Kirk Hessing, Keller Williams Realty Boise; Gary Salisbury, BRR’s 2017 vice president, Equity Northwest Real Estate. Photos by Todd Nichols Photography and courtesy of BRR.
The Boise Regional Realtors held its annual awards gala March 10 at the Boise Centre.