Boise Regional Realtors awards gala

Boise Regional Realtors awards gala

By: Anne Wallace Allen April 14, 2017 0

Katrina Wehr, BRR’s 2017 president, managing broker for Keller Williams Realty Boise; Steve Cox, 2017 Affiliate of the Year, Fairway Mortgage; Jenni Brazier, Title One; Gary Salisbury, BRR’s 2017 vice president, Equity Northwest Real Estate. Photos by Todd Nichols Photography and courtesy of BRR.

The Boise Regional Realtors helds its awards gala March 10 at the Boise Centre.

 

