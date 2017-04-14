Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Businesses still have a shot at saving on taxes come January (access required)

Businesses still have a shot at saving on taxes come January (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 14, 2017 0

Political gamesmanship is blamed for killing a bill that would have saved Idaho businesses about $115 million over three years. But there is still a chance that businesses will see those savings beginning in January, according to the governor's office. A bill to cut Idaho's unemployment insurance tax rate failed to pass the Senate after Rep. Mike ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo