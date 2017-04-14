John Ducharme is new president of Americas for ECCO Safety Group

John Ducharme has become the new President of Americas for ECCO Safety Group in Boise, effective April 13.
Ducharme recently served as the vice president of global sales for Oregon-based Warn Industries, a Dover Company. During his time with Warn Industries, an off-road vehicle brand and automotive tier-one supplier, he helped the sales team develop a business strategy that lead to solid growth.
His background also includes leadership roles with E-Z-GO (Textron Specialized Vehicles) and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. While at Goodyear, John held positions in Spain, Chile and Argentina, as well as a regional role leading the consumer tire division for Latin America. During his time at Goodyear, he was responsible for product and sales management, marketing and the implementation of go-to-market strategies.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in finance and a master’s degree in international business and speaks fluent Spanish.
John will serve on the global leadership team with direct responsibility for the Americas division.