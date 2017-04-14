Quantcast
John Ducharme is new president of Americas for ECCO Safety Group

By: IBR Staff April 14, 2017 0

john-ducharmeJohn Ducharme has become the new President of Americas for ECCO Safety Group in Boise, effective April 13.

Ducharme recently served as the vice president of global sales for Oregon-based Warn Industries, a Dover Company. During his time with Warn Industries, an off-road vehicle brand and automotive tier-one supplier, he helped the sales team develop a business strategy that lead to solid growth.

His background also includes leadership roles with E-Z-GO (Textron Specialized Vehicles) and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. While at Goodyear, John held positions in Spain, Chile and Argentina, as well as a regional role leading the consumer tire division for Latin America. During his time at Goodyear, he was responsible for product and sales management, marketing and the implementation of go-to-market strategies.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in finance and a master’s degree in international business and speaks fluent Spanish.

John will serve on the global leadership team with direct responsibility for the Americas division.

 

