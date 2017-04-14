Quantcast
Roundup 4.14.17

April 14, 2017

SEO Idaho LLC leased 610 square feet at University Plaza, 960 Broadway Ave., Suite 115, in Boise. Mike Peña, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction. Family Harmony, LLC & Insight Consulting, Inc. leased 900 square feet at the Cornerstone Building, 580 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 277, in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Peña, ...

