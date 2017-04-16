Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Managing costs and schedules is an important part of the construction business. The ability to predict the cost of a project is critical to ensuring that owners can invest their money and realize returns to support their investments. Folks in the business of building nuclear power plants, however, seem unable to grasp this concept. In the ...