Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Sticking to time and budget constraints is still crucial (access required)

Sticking to time and budget constraints is still crucial (access required)

By: Christian Steinbrecher April 16, 2017 0

Managing costs and schedules is an important part of the construction business. The ability to predict the cost of a project is critical to ensuring that owners can invest their money and realize returns to support their investments. Folks in the business of building nuclear power plants, however, seem unable to grasp this concept. In the ...

About Christian Steinbrecher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo