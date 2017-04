Anthony Trimarco has joined the American Red Cross as regional director of the Service to the Armed Forces program in Idaho and Montana.

Trimarco is a native of Chicago and joined the Red Cross in 2016. He served more than 17 years in the United States Army and is a reserve officer. He earned an M.S. in organizational behavior from Benedictine University in 2011 and a B.A. in advertising and public relations from Marquette University in 2004.