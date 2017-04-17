Idaho Independent Bank promotes financial literacy
By: IBR Staff
April 17, 2017
2:39 pm Mon, April 17, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Shown are (l-r) John Ryan, president and CEO of Conference of State Bank Supervisors; Darlene Goins, senior VP of Wells Fargo; Melissa Schug, business banking officer at Idaho Independent Bank; Laura Levine, CEO of Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy; and Michael Staten, chairman of the Jump$tart Board. Photo courtesy of Idaho Independent Bank.
Melissa Schug, Business Banking Officer at Idaho Independent Bank, traveled to Washington D.C. on April 5 to accept national recognition for the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, which was named 2017 State Coalition of the Year.
The award was presented by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy and recognizes the accomplishments of individuals and organizations that are working to create a financially literate future.