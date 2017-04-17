Quantcast
Idaho Independent Bank promotes financial literacy

By: IBR Staff April 17, 2017 0

For immediate release Monday April 17, 2017. Full press release and picture attached. Pictured left to right: John Ryan – President and CEO of CSBS (Conference of State Bank Supervisors, Board Member), Darlene Goins – Senior Vice President of Wells Fargo (Board Member), Melissa Schug – Business Banking Officer at Idaho Independent Bank, Laura Levine – CEO Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, Michael Staten – Ph.D. University of Arizona & Take Charge America Institute (Chairman of the Jump$tart Board) IIB’S SCHUG LEADS IDAHO FINANCIAL LITERACY COALITION TO NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Shown are (l-r) John Ryan, president and CEO of Conference of State Bank Supervisors; Darlene Goins, senior VP of Wells Fargo; Melissa Schug, business banking officer at Idaho Independent Bank; Laura Levine, CEO of Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy; and Michael Staten, chairman of the Jump$tart Board. Photo courtesy of Idaho Independent Bank.

Melissa Schug, Business Banking Officer at Idaho Independent Bank, traveled to Washington D.C. on April 5 to accept national recognition for the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition, which was named 2017 State Coalition of the Year.

The award was presented by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy and recognizes the accomplishments of individuals and organizations that are working to create a financially literate future.

 

