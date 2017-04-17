Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho’s smallest counties are falling further behind the state in job growth (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 17, 2017 0

Idaho's smallest counties are falling behind the rest of the state in employment growth. But they might have the means to fix that, according to a new report by the Idaho Department of Labor. Idaho has 24 micro-counties, described as counties without a town of at least 5,000 residents. These micro counties have historically experienced labor ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

