Jerry Goodwin joins Guerdon as president and CEO

Jerry Goodwin has been hired as president and CEO at Guerdon Modular Buildings.

Prior to joining Guerdon, Goodwin was CEO at Senior Aerospace, a company with ten aerospace manufacturing facilities in five countries. Previously, he served as vice president and general manager of Northwest Composites for 13 years. He earned a BS in plastics engineering technology from Western Washington University in 1989.

Lad Dawson, Guerdon founder and CEO since 2001, will remain involved with the company and will continue to serve on the board of directors.