Boise State University to host U.S. SBA tour

The U.S. Small Business Administration will stop at Boise State University May 2 as part of its annual 11-state, 15-stop road tour.

The tour is led by the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research program and features participation from 11 federal agencies.

This year’s SBIR Road Tour, “Seeding America’s Future Innovations,” is a national outreach effort targeting advanced technology communities. The SBIR program awards more than $2.5 billion in federal research and development grants to American small businesses every year. The tour includes program managers from the National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and several other agencies to meet directly with Idaho entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Entrepreneurs and technology small business owners can register for tickets to the all-day event, and to meet in one-on-one meetings with representatives from 11 different federal agencies, at www.sbirroadtour.com.