Idaho conservation group files complaint against waste pit

An Idaho conservation group has filed a complaint to several state agencies asking officials to inspect a wastewater pit used by a Nampa cheese-making plant.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the Idaho Conservation League has raised concerns that Sorrento Lactalis may be violating the state’s waste-disposal and groundwater-protection regulations.

The pit is being used to feed cattle.

Idaho Conservation League Program Director Justin Hayes said the liquids deposited in the pit are exposed year round and the pit is likely serving as a “petri dish” more than a storage area for cattle feed.

A spokesman for the company did not return a request for comment.