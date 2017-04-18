Todd Combs named associate laboratory director at INL lab

Todd Combs has accepted the role of associate laboratory director for the Idaho National Laboratory’s Energy and Environment Science & Technology (EES&T) effective May 1.

Combs is now director of the Global Security Sciences Division at Argonne National Laboratory, where he leads a multidisciplinary research team of over 200 that finds solutions to protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from a wide spectrum of national and global security threats.

He served nearly 14 months as Argonne’s interim associate laboratory director for energy and global security, where he led an applied R&D organization of over 800 that addressed domestic and global sustainable energy and security issues. In this role, he oversaw research and operational activities of the energy systems, nuclear engineering, and global security sciences divisions.

Combs earned a doctorate in operations research and master’s degree in operations analysis from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.