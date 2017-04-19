CenturyLink Foundation grants almost $40,000 to Idaho schools

CenturyLink, Inc. has granted nearly $40,000 to Idaho schools through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program. The program, which began in 2008, awards grants of up to $5,000 to schools in CenturyLink’s local service areas on behalf of teachers who have developed plans to implement technology in their classrooms.

More than 2,300 grant applications were submitted nationwide and 309 were awarded. Grants were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project. CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

West Junior High School in Boise was awarded more than $3,000 for technology to support reading intervention for struggling junior high students. Teacher Pamela Slevin submitted the project.

Riverglen Junior High in Boise was awarded almost $5,000 to purchase robotics technology and software. Teacher Larry Richter submitted the project.

Treasure Valley Math and Science Center in Boise was awarded almost $4,500 to create an aerospace class complete with drones. Teacher Paul Verhage submitted the project.

Whittier Elementary in Boise was awarded $5,000 to purchase iPads and accessories to help integrate a bilingual English and Spanish curriculum in all subject areas. Teacher Susan Hayes submitted the project.

Valley Elementary in Hazelton was awarded over $2,000 to upgrade their Accelerated Reader program. Teacher Christi Lamun submitted the project.

The Ambrose School in Meridian was awarded nearly $5,000 for a lab to explore heart physiology with an electrocardiogram (EKG) test. Teacher Dr. Sarah Westcott submitted the project.

Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian was awarded more than $4,700 to purchase a BLAST database enabling the study of gene sequencing. Teacher Erin Tiderman submitted the project.

River Valley Elementary in Meridian was awarded more than $4,000 for laptops to improve students’ writing skills. Teacher Kaycie Winn submitted the project.

I.B. Perrine Elementary in Twin Falls was awarded $4,500 to purchase iPads for special education inclusion in the classroom. Teacher Melissa Woodland submitted the project.

The CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization named after CenturyLink’s founder Clarke M. Williams.