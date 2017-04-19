Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Coeur d’Alene and Boise are among the country’s fastest-growing metros (access required)

Coeur d’Alene and Boise are among the country’s fastest-growing metros (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 19, 2017 0

Two of Idaho's metro statistical areas are among the country's top 20 for population growth, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In a news release,  the department used U.S. Census Bureau information collected between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to better illustrate Idaho's population growth of 1.8 percent, which brought the state to 1,683,140 residents. Coeur ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo