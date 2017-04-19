Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Two of Idaho's metro statistical areas are among the country's top 20 for population growth, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In a news release, the department used U.S. Census Bureau information collected between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 to better illustrate Idaho's population growth of 1.8 percent, which brought the state to 1,683,140 residents. Coeur ...