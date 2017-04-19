Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Converting the one-way Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Boise to two-way would involve turn lanes at the cost of 54 street parking spaces, according to the first designs made public by the Ada County Highway District. Boise has asked ACHD to convert Fifth and Sixth to two-way traffic between Fort and Myrtle streets. “The feasibility study ...