Home / News / Business News / First look at design for Fifth and Sixth as two-way streets (access required)

First look at design for Fifth and Sixth as two-way streets (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 19, 2017 0

Converting the one-way Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Boise to two-way would involve turn lanes at the cost of 54 street parking spaces, according to the first designs made public by the Ada County Highway District. Boise has asked ACHD to convert Fifth and Sixth to two-way traffic between Fort and Myrtle streets. “The feasibility study ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

