The Hillsdale Park groundbreaking on April 7 drew nearly 100 people on a windy day to farmland at Amity and Eagle roads in Meridian. Hillsdale Park will join the South Meridian Family YMCA now under construction at the park’s edge and the new Hillsdale Elementary School, for which Hillsdale Park will be the playground.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google