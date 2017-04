The Idaho Humanities Council honored Idaho State University Professor Emeritus Susan Swetnam with IHC’s Award for “Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities” at a reception and award ceremony, March 29 in ISU’s L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. The award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, was presented to Swetnam in honor of her career in teaching, scholarship, and personal writing, and her devotion to the public humanities for more than 30 years.

