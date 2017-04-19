Quantcast
Wayne Denningham promoted at Albertsons Companies

By: IBR Staff April 19, 2017 0

wayne-denningham-croppedWayne Denningham has  been appointed to the role of president and chief operating officer for Albertsons Companies.

Denningham was previously executive vice president and COO at the Boise-based supermarket chain.  Bob Miller remains Chairman and CEO, a role he has held since April 2015.

Denningham will continue to lead store operations with added oversight of marketing & merchandising, supply chain, manufacturing, and integration, all of which will continue under their existing leadership. Denningham began his career with Albertson’s, Inc. in 1977 as a clerk and worked his way up in the organization. He was named EVP and COO in April 2015.

 

