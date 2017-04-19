Wayne Denningham promoted at Albertsons Companies

Wayne Denningham has been appointed to the role of president and chief operating officer for Albertsons Companies.

Denningham was previously executive vice president and COO at the Boise-based supermarket chain. Bob Miller remains Chairman and CEO, a role he has held since April 2015.

Denningham will continue to lead store operations with added oversight of marketing & merchandising, supply chain, manufacturing, and integration, all of which will continue under their existing leadership. Denningham began his career with Albertson’s, Inc. in 1977 as a clerk and worked his way up in the organization. He was named EVP and COO in April 2015.