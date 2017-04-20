Quantcast
IDOT starts U.S. 95 bridge replacement in Parma (access required)

IDOT starts U.S. 95 bridge replacement in Parma (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 20, 2017 0

Construction was expected to start the week of April 17 to demolish and build a new U.S. 95 bridge over U.S. 20/26 just outside Parma. The $5.4 million project replaces a curving bridge-and-ramp built in 1961 and had reached the end of its functional life, Idaho Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said. The project also includes ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

