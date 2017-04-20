Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Construction was expected to start the week of April 17 to demolish and build a new U.S. 95 bridge over U.S. 20/26 just outside Parma. The $5.4 million project replaces a curving bridge-and-ramp built in 1961 and had reached the end of its functional life, Idaho Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said. The project also includes ...