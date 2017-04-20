Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu April 20, 2017 0

The nation’s largest pharmacy chain intends to build its first freestanding Idaho store at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Cole Road in Boise. CVS Pharmacy plans to build a 13,111-square-foot store at the Westgate Shopping Center, according to plans filed at Boise Planning and Development Services. CVS has more than 9,600 stores in 49 states, Washington, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

