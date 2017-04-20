Quantcast
Townhomes proving more popular in Idaho Falls than apartments (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 20, 2017 0

Multi-family housing in Idaho Falls has leaned more toward townhomes than apartments in the past year. The city approved town sites for 193 townhome units in 2016 with less than half built last year, with the remainder expected to be built this year. The city is reviewing plans to approve another 386 townhome units in 2017, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

