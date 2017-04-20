Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Multi-family housing in Idaho Falls has leaned more toward townhomes than apartments in the past year. The city approved town sites for 193 townhome units in 2016 with less than half built last year, with the remainder expected to be built this year. The city is reviewing plans to approve another 386 townhome units in 2017, ...