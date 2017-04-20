Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Valley County fell short of a million-door prize in the America’s Best Communities competition April 19 in Denver. But the community will establish a foundation to meet goals established in the multi-year national competition, said Sherry Maupin, spokeswoman for Valley County Economic Development Council’s competition steering committee. Huntington, W.V., won the top $3 million prize, America’s Best ...